Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Reflecting on one year as your MP

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights her work for residents over the last year.

One year ago, I had the honour of being elected as your Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages. What a year it’s been!

From day one, I’ve worked hard to deliver for our communities. I built a small but dedicated team from scratch and have been navigating the fast-paced and complex workings of Parliament.

In this column for Sussex World, I wanted to share just some of the work I’ve undertaken on your behalf. Over the past 12 months, my team and I have responded to nearly 9,000 cases from residents, covering everything from DVLA delays and housing issues to NHS concerns and local infrastructure. I’m proud that we’ve helped recover over £18,000 for local people, whether by challenging unfair parking fines, resolving HMRC overpayments, or supporting those facing debt collection issues.

I’ve met with hundreds of residents, businesses, town and parish councils, and community groups across the constituency. These conversations have been invaluable. If you run a local group or business, I’d love to hear from you.

In Westminster, I’ve taken on new responsibilities to be a stronger voice for our area. As well as serving on the Shadow Business and Trade Team, I was elected as Vice-Chair of the Business and Trade Select Committee, and I am a member of the Environmental Audit Select Committee. These roles give me a greater platform to speak up on the issues that matter most. Whether that’s supporting local businesses through the Government’s avalanche of increased costs or protecting our environment.

I’ve spoken out on sewage discharges, called for a fairer funding model for children with special educational needs, opposed local bank closures, and raised our community’s concerns directly with the Prime Minister. I remain focused on my priorities: making Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages even better places to live, work, and visit.

Thank you for the privilege of serving you. Residents will soon receive my latest newsletter through their letterboxes, offering a snapshot of my work over the past year. Please do give it a read and visit my website alisongriffiths.org.uk to find out more about what I’ve been up to.

Alison Griffiths, Member of Parliament for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.