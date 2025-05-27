Political opinion by Alison Griffiths MP: Working together, we can make our area safer

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths highlights her crime survey for all residents, and recent action by businesses to make Bognor Regis safer.

Earlier this month, I launched my Crime and Anti-Social Behaviour Survey. Thank you to everyone who has already completed it. There’s still time to do so at alisongriffiths.org.uk/news/crimesurvey.

I’ve continued to listen closely to the concerns of residents and business owners across our community. One message comes through loud and clear: people want to feel safe where they live and work.

Continuing my commitment to ensure residents feel safe in their homes and community, I joined a recent meeting of local businesses in Bognor Regis to hear their concerns, and to focus on how we tackle the issues being faced on our high streets.

Alison Griffiths MP

The meeting, convened by businesses along Bognor Regis High Street with active support from the Town Council, brought together the key partners involved in this issue. They included the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bognor Regis, Sussex Police, West Sussex County Council, Arun District Council, Bognor Regis BID, and The High Sheriff of West Sussex. All were there to listen, share ideas, and most importantly, deliver action.

Time and again I’m hearing from shop owners and staff who are dealing with repeated incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour – sometimes daily. This is often large scale. It’s disruptive, distressing for staff, costly for businesses, and often dangerous. These are not victimless crimes. Residents and business owners rightly want to see visible action. I am determined that there must be real consequences for those who break the law. I am pleased that Sussex Police have recently launched a new neighbourhood policing initiative, with more bobbies on the beat, to deliver exactly that.

From the meeting, I welcome the creation of a new Town Centre Action Group, a practical and focused response that will coordinate efforts to improve both safety and the feeling of safety in Bognor Regis. The group will build on existing partnerships and take forward local solutions, with the voice of businesses at the heart of that work. I hope many more local traders will come forward to play an active role in shaping this initiative.

This is just one more step in the right direction. I remain committed to working with anyone who wants to make Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, and our villages safer. By pulling together with residents, businesses, the police and local councils, we can and will make a real difference.

Alison Griffiths MP with District Commander William Keating-Jones, Deputy Mayor of Bognor Regis Cllr Paul Wells, Mayor of Bognor Regis Cllr Gill Yeates, and High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks FRCPG.

Finally, I would like to reiterate the importance of reporting all incidents of crime and antisocial behaviour to the police. You can do this online at sussex.police.uk/report-online, or by calling 101. To report crime anonymously, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.