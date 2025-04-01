Political opinion: Crawley councillor warns families in Crawley are paying the price for Labour's economic chaos

Cllr Zack Ali

Just months after her first Budget, the Chancellor has been forced to return with an Emergency Budget – which is an admission of failure, and a direct result of economic chaos created in Downing Street but felt by families in Crawley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Zack Ali has said Rachel Reeves’ Emergency Budget marks a grim moment for Crawleyand the country — and a damning verdict on Labour’s handling of the economy.

Just months after her first budget, the Chancellor has been forced to return to Parliament. The Emergency Budget is not a plan – it is an admission of failure, and a direct result of the economic chaos created in Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has confirmed the consequences of Labour’s reckless choices. Under Rachel Reeves, the economic outlook has sharply deteriorated, leaving working people in Crawleyto pay the price.

Growth cut in half. Forecast GDP growth for 2025 has collapsed from two per cent to just one per cent, with the OBR citing structural weakness in the economy - much of it driven by poor productivity and falling business confidence.

Inflation rising again. CPI inflation is now expected to rise to 3.2 per cent this year - more than double the forecast level when the Conservatives left office in 2024 and above the Bank of England's target.

No growth in living standards. Real GDP per person remains below pre-pandemic levels, with households facing stagnant wages, rising prices and higher taxes.

Commenting, Cllr Zack Ali, Parliamentary Spokesman for Crawley said:“Since the Chancellor’s first disastrous Budget, she has placed our country on a path of economic destruction by introducing a Jobs’ Tax, piling up borrowing and destroying growth.

“And the consequences of her choices are now clear – and it is the hard-working people of Crawley that will be left to pay the price.

“I will continue to do what is right by all in Crawley and fight these measures every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Mel Stride said:“Labour inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7 — and in just months, they’ve brought it to a standstill. Growth halved, inflation rising, taxes at record highs, and unemployment on the up.

“The British people are working harder, paying more, and getting less. This isn’t stability — its economic chaos created by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves.

"Under new leadership, the Conservatives will hold this failing Labour Government to account and stand up for families across the country who are being punished by the Chancellor’s decisions.”