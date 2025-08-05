Political opinion: Crawley MP welcomes announcement hospices set to benefit from a £75m boost in Government funding to transform end-of-life care

More than 170 hospices, including Crawley’s local hospice of St. Catherine’s, are set to benefit after the Government announced the release of an additional £75m of capital funding–the largest cash injection ever–to ensure patients can receive the highest quality end-of-life care in the best possible facilities.

The announcement has been welcomed by Crawley’s local MP, Peter Lamb, having raised funding for St Catherine’s nationally at Prime Minister’s Question Time, and taking up St Catherine’s case with both the local NHS and the minister responsible for end-of-life care.

This cash marks a further step in the delivery of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most. Other improvements already made at hospices across the country include major building works and modernised facilities, digital transformation to improve data sharing between healthcare providers, development of outreach services to extend care beyond physical buildings, creation of more welcoming spaces for families, including outdoor areas, and energy efficiency measures to improve sustainability.

The new cash injection is for the financial year 2025/26 and will be distributed by Hospice UK to hospices. Hospices have been allocated a pot of funding and will be able to proceed with upgrades, invoicing Hospice UK once work has been completed.

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley said:

“I am delighted to hear that St Catherine’s is set to benefit from an additional £609,426 in capital funding this year, enabling them to invest more into equipment and facilities. However, with day-to-day running costs still rising, hospices still very much depend upon your support and I will be continuing to advocate for hospices with the NHS and Government to ensure members of our community can access the palliative care they need, when they need it”.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

“Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”