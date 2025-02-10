Political opinion: East Sussex county councillor welcomes higher energy performance rating

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated that the plans aim to improve home energy efficiency and reduce energy bills. By 2030, private landlords will be required to upgrade their properties to meet a higher Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standard of C, replacing the current minimum standard of E. Originally, landlords were expected to meet the EPC C standard by 2028, but the Conservative government delayed the deadline in 2023. The government now reintroduced the requirement with the updated deadline.

East Sussex County Councillor Stephen Shing said, "I welcome the update to the higher EPC standard for rented properties to C. However, this alone will not solve the problem of improving home energy efficiency and reducing energy bills.

It's all well and good that the government has raised the ratings for private landlords, but it makes you wonder whether they have a plan—and the necessary funding—to raise the ratings for council housing as well.

Many older and listed buildings cannot be upgraded to C by 2030, and the significant cost of necessary improvements is often impractical or uneconomical. As a result, these properties may no longer be available for rent. Property owners may be forced to live in their buildings at a lower standard than C, which is legal for them but unacceptable for tenants.

County Councillor Stephen Shing

The current EPC system is inadequate. Many of the improvement recommendations on EPC certificates are not practical or cost-effective. If the system were effective, most properties would already have ratings above C, as the EPC system has been in place since 2007. Instead, only a very small percentage of properties are rated above C.”