Political opinion from A LibDem Perspective: Protect the environment to protect our children

Can anyone seriously deny that climate change is real and it is rapidly getting out of control? Our natural environment cannot cope with the pace of change and we cannot allow right wing populist politicians to go back on earlier commitments- inadequate as they were.

As environmental challenges escalate, it is vital that Britain takes a global lead and remains resolutely committed to its net zero targets and environmental protections. LibDems have long championed evidence-based, forward-thinking policies to safeguard our planet for future generations. Now, with political and economic pressures tempting some to row back on environmental commitments, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our dedication to protecting our natural world.

Climate change is no distant or theoretical threat—it is a present reality. From unprecedented heatwaves and wildfires, devastating floods and melting glaciers around the world, the consequences of a warming planet are already evident. The scientific consensus is clear: limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C is essential to avert catastrophic and irreversible damage. Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is not just a target; it is a moral obligation to our children and grandchildren. I am proud to champion Rother’s commitment to ‘net zero by 2030’ and will press for its retention by whatever authority succeeds us.

Meeting our net zero commitments is not just a matter of environmental stewardship; it is an economic opportunity. The clean energy sector is one of the fastest-growing industries globally. Transitioning to renewable energy, investing in green technology, and retrofitting homes for energy efficiency creates thousands of skilled jobs, drives innovation, revitalises communities across Britain, and provides energy security and independence. Cleaner air also means fewer respiratory problems and fewer hospital admissions. LibDems believe that a green economy is a prosperous economy, and the costs of inaction far outweigh the investments required today.

Cllr Kathryn Field

Environmental protections go hand in hand with climate action. Our countryside, rivers, and coastal areas are not only vital habitats for wildlife but also cherished spaces for recreation, tourism, and wellbeing. Yet pollution, habitat loss, and overdevelopment threaten this natural heritage. LibDems are committed to restoring nature, expanding protected areas, and enforcing rigorous environmental standards, ensuring the UK’s natural beauty endures for future generations to enjoy.

Government must lead the way with ambitious policies and unwavering resolve. This means upholding international agreements such as the Paris Accord, accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels, and ensuring environmental considerations are at the heart of all policy decisions. It also requires building a better energy transmission network and dumping the damaging international energy pricing model that requires all energy to be priced at the level of the most expensive fuel, denying users the opportunity to benefit from cheaper renewable fuels.

At a time when some voices call for dilution of climate targets, we must stand firm. The path to net zero is challenging, but the cost of retreat is too great. We owe it to ourselves, our neighbours, and the world to remain steadfast in our commitment to environmental protection. By doing so, we can build a cleaner, fairer, and more resilient Britain for generations to come.