Political opinion: John Milne MP: Give residents a chance to fight bus cuts

Everyone should have convenient, affordable options to get around, whether to get to work, school or to access essential services. Frequent and affordable trains and buses are vital for employment and quality of life, particularly in semi-rural areas like ours in Horsham.

But sadly, far too many parts of our country don't have a decent bus service. Under the last Conservative government, bus services withered, with the number of local passenger journeys falling by a quarter between 2015 and 2023, and fares increased by 59% over the same period.

I've met with residents in Partridge Green and Slinfold whose daily lives have been disrupted by changes to local bus services. The No.63 bus from Slinfold was cut in June due to low passenger numbers and punctuality issues, leaving residents facing longer, more complex journeys to reach Horsham and Guildford.

The situation has been similar for the No.17 in Partridge Green, where daytime direct services to Horsham were reduced and the Brighton to Partridge Green route removed, requiring passengers to change buses in Henfield during the day. These changes have particularly affected older residents and young people who rely on daytime services that may not have access to other modes of transport.

John Milne MP speaking in Parliament.

What's been particularly frustrating for residents is the limited consultation before these changes were implemented. People deserve proper notice and the chance to discuss alternatives when services that connect them to essential facilities are being altered.

The Bus Services Bill is about to start the report stage in the House of Commons. I've tabled two specific amendments to strengthen the bill and address these issues. The first would require bus operators and local authorities to give proper notice to parish and district councils and hold public consultation before even beginning formal discussions about service changes. My second amendment would require local transport authorities to include specific, measurable strategies for increasing bus usage in their transport plans to ensure bus services aren't destined for decline.

Other Lib Dem amendments proposed would restore the £2 bus fare cap, which helps millions with the cost of living and encourages higher ridership. We're also pushing to expand the definition of "socially necessary services" to explicitly include healthcare and education connections.

We've seen some positive developments locally. Following the withdrawal of the No. 63 from Slinfold, West Sussex County Council stepped in to maintain the essential morning commuter service and similar adjustments have been made by Stagecoach for the No.17.

But we need a more comprehensive approach. I want to see simplified funding streams for councils and more innovative local funding methods so authorities can more easily restore routes where there's genuine local need.

Rural areas shouldn't be left behind simply because they're less commercially attractive. Bus services are essential infrastructure that connects communities to employment opportunities and key services.