Political opinion: Josh Babarinde OBE MP: Driving improvements to local bus services and keeping our waters safe

Buses are vital to keeping Eastbourne moving. But as many residents have told me in recent months, the current service simply isn’t working.

In March, the local provider, Stagecoach, introduced major changes to its services, citing ‘significant financial losses’ from low passenger numbers. Unfortunately, these changes have caused major disruption for local people, something Stagecoach themselves have acknowledged. Recent congestion, particularly along the seafront, has only made the timetable more unworkable.

In May, I was able to speak about this in the House of Commons. I took the opportunity to demand the Government go further with their Bus Services Bill, as it's not fair that services in Eastbourne and across the UK are unreliable, inaccessible and unfairly priced.

In the recent Spending Review, Chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed the £3 bus fare cap will be extended until 2027. She also announced £1 billion in funding for local bus infrastructure, and I’ve been clear that Eastbourne must get its fair share of this investment.

Last week, I met with the Managing Director of Stagecoach to discuss their plans to improve local services.

Stagecoach is currently drafting a new timetable, which is due to launch in September, aimed at improving punctuality and closing service gaps. They’re also restructuring their controller team to ensure better communication with passengers when cancellations or delays occur.

Encouragingly, they’ve reported some early signs of progress in punctuality and fewer cancellations. While these steps are welcome, I will continue to hold Stagecoach to account to make sure they deliver the dependable service our town deserves.

Fighting for better Water Quality

I was outraged by some Liberal Democrat polling that landed on my desk this week. It said that nearly half of Brits would avoid seaside swims as a result of the poor and harmful quality of our waters.

And as the MP for a constituency with 94 beautiful beaches, it breaks my heart to hear that people are still scared to take a dip for fear of what they may be met with in our waters.

This crisis of confidence is not a coincidence. It’s the consequence of years of mismanagement by Southern Water and their disgusting sewage dumps. They’re bad for swimmers, bad for businesses and catastrophic for our beautiful natural environment.

If you have any questions or ideas about our transport, water - or any other pressing issue, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

