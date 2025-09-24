Political opinion: Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley welcomes new Labour government action to ease the cost of living and support for families.

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley, has today welcomed a major package of support introduced by the Labour government to help families with the cost of living and ensure every child gets the best possible start in life.

This includes the government’s landmark expansion of 30 hours’ funded childcare which will save parents up to £7,500 a year, per child. This is money that will make a real difference at a time when household budgets are under pressure.

Alongside expanded childcare, Labour is also rolling out thousands of school-based nursery places this September, with thousands more to follow.

Wraparound childcare will also be available outside of school hours, including a free Best Start Breakfast Club in every primary school - ensuring children start the day with a healthy meal and parents have the flexibility they need.

After years of rising bills, stagnant wages, and falling living standards under the Tories, this Labour government is taking decisive action to tip the balance back in favour of families who do the right thing. These measures form part of Labour’s wider mission to tackle the cost-of-living crisis head-on and come alongside additional action taken by this Labour government to put more money back in working people’s pocket.

This includes; Raising the minimum wage, giving 3 million workers a pay rise; Bringing mortgage costs down through interest rate cuts and extending the Warm Homes Discount, so that 2.7 million more low-income households will receive £150 off their energy bills.

Peter Lamb, MP for Crawley said: “After years of neglect and rising costs under the Conservatives, Labour is delivering for families in Crawley. Parents and carers here have told me this new support is a game-changer – helping them to stay in work, and giving every child the best possible start in life.”

“I am due to visit a new Labour government funded nursery in Crawley soon to see just how much this support really means- parents able to stay in work, children thriving in high-quality early education, and staff proud to be part of something transformative. It’s a huge step forward for families in Crawley, and I am proud to back it.”

Labour’s mission is clear: to break the unfair link between background and success, and to build a country where every family can thrive. While we know there is more to do, this government is getting on with the job -delivering practical help for families who have been let down for too long, putting money back in people’s pockets and giving children the best possible start in life.