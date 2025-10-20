Political opinion: Peter Lamb welcomes Labour’s historic plan to create 45,000 clean energy jobs in the South East

Peter Lamb has today welcomed plans for a clean energy jobs boom in the South East which is set to create 45,000 jobs. Labour’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan shows how demand for clean energy workers is set to soar thanks to the government’s historic investment in clean energy.

The first-of-a-kind plan shows how key trades such as plumbing, welding and electrification stand to benefit, with trade unions playing a major role. A generation of young people in the South East will benefit from new clean energy jobs under plans announced today by Labour.

Following record investment by the Labour Government, the clean energy economy is booming. Projects in the region such as Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm are playing a major role in driving record job growth in clean power, with 45,000 jobs set to be created in the South East.

Labour’s plan will make sure that clean energy jobs are always good jobs, by ensuring companies receiving public grants and contracts must create jobs with decent pay, access to trade unions and strong rights at work.

Peter Lamb, Labour Member of Parliament for Crawley

Commenting on the news Peter Lamb MP said: “For too long communities like mine in Crawley, have been calling out for the next generation of good jobs for our children and grandchildren.”

“This plan answers that call - showing how Labour will rebuild our communities by creating well-paid jobs.”

“Labour is seizing this opportunity to create the next generation of jobs to power our country’s future.”

Ed Miliband MP, Energy Secretary said: “The clean energy economy is the route to delivering the good jobs at decent wages that our communities deserve.

“Our pro-worker, pro-jobs, pro-union agenda is delivering thousands of opportunities right across the country, so young people don’t have to leave their hometown just to find a decent job.”