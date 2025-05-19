Political opinion: Tom Rutland MP: Ensuring choice at the end of life

On Friday, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill returned to Parliament, and I had the opportunity to speak in favour of the Bill during the debate.

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me and shared your personal stories about your loved ones at the end of their lives.

This Bill will be further debated before going to a final vote. Like the vast majority of the public, I hope it will pass through Parliament so that those with a terminal illness can have choice at the end of life – but I respect those who take a different view.

If you would like a copy of the letter I sent to constituents on this Bill, please email: [email protected] or write to: House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

Tom Rutland MP speaking in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill debate last Friday

While I was in the chamber, pupils from Davison High School visited Parliament, and a member of my team stood in for me to meet with pupils and teachers to discuss my work as your MP.

Earlier in the week, we received fantastic news that the UK economy is now the fastest-growing economy in the G7 this year, with GDP up by 0.7% - a vote of confidence in the Government’s Plan for Change. We also announced plans to roll out mental health support in schools so 900,000 more children can access professional help over the next year. Finally, we announced that we will deliver 14,000 new prison places by 2031 – fixing the crisis we inherited.