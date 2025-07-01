Political opinion with A LibDem Perspective: Where's the benefit......

......in having a Labour Government that doesn't seem to understand Benefits?

This week’s Parliamentary turmoil over welfare benefits h

Politicians like to boast that ours is the sixth biggest global economy so if the political will is there, we can surely provide appropriate support for those who need it. The minority who are abusing the benefits system undoubtedly need to be identified and dealt with. But the great majority are people who need a caring society to help them whatever the reason for their situation. And whatever the country’s financial problems, the solutions do not lie with making life harder for those who already have the least. If we can afford to spend £1bn on American fighter jets carrying nuclear armaments that we can only use with Mr Trump’s permission, then we can surely afford to support those of our fellow citizens in greatest need.

It is encouraging that the well-regarded Sir Stephen Timms is to review Personal Independence Payments but his review is not due to report until autumn 2026 at which time the announced cuts are due to be implemented. The review should surely have preceded this week’s Welfare Bill and the Government should surely have been talking to all interested disability groups before legislating? The inadequacies of the PIP scoring assessments, now principally undertaken by phone rather than at a face-to-face meeting, have been known for years. New PIP awards have risen from 13,000 per month pre-pandemic to 34,000 now. Within this figure referrals for anxiety and depression have risen from 2,500 per month in 2019 to 8,200 in 2023, largely due to the after-effects of the pandemic.

Clearly the welfare bill cannot continue to rise unchecked. But any changes to allowances or eligibility should be fully discussed with interested parties in advance. There needs to be more emphasis on providing effective support to help claimants back into work. By the Government’s own calculation these latest changes will drive another 150,000 into relative poverty. This is surely not what this Government was elected for.

Before I finish I must welcome our excellent new LibDem Rother Councillor Nicola McLaren. Nicola stepped forward for the Catsfield & Crowhurst Ward following the early retirement on health grounds of her predecessor Chas Pearce. Chas had won the seat two years ago with the help of a significant personal following, especially in Crowhurst. But Nicola quickly immersed herself in local activities and a strong campaign saw her win this most rural of seats quite comfortably. I have been very impressed with her energy and professionalism and I’m confident that she will be a great local Councillor, and a very effective member of the Rother Alliance.

Cllr Kathryn Field