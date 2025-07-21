Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: A hand up, not a handout: The power of community at Burgess Hill Pantry

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, reflects on a recent visit to the Burgess Hill Pantry.

Last week, I had the privilege of visiting Burgess Hill Pantry, an inspiring community initiative based here in Burgess Hill.

With its mantra of providing a ‘hand up’ rather than a handout, the Pantry – the only one of its kind across the whole of Sussex- operates as a member based food support service run by incredible volunteers. For a small weekly fee, members can select food items worth around five times that amount, including fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy, bread, and store cupboard essentials. The Pantry supports over 200 registered members, with the food bought from the Pantry reaching nearly a thousand people in our community.

During my visit, I met with volunteers and members to hear first-hand how this Pantry isn’t simply about food, but rather about fostering community, support and stability amid rising living costs. It was brilliant to see people shopping in a respectful and enjoyable environment. These individuals are not merely receiving surplus food but are exercising choice and agency. That's the real impact, enabling people to support their own households with the dignity that they deserve.

The brilliant team at the Pantry is at the heart of the vital work that they do in Mid Sussex.

As well as providing food, this local hub facilitates maths and literacy support, budgeting advice, as well as cookery classes to empower shoppers to make nutritious and hearty meals. It is also a wonderful place to chat to neighbours, with volunteers clearly making strong connections with their members.

The main concern facing the team at the Pantry is that they do not have enough food to help as many people as they would like. They have fostered links with local supermarkets and organisations who often provide food donations, and grant funding helps maintain operations. These partnerships are essential to keeping the service sustainable and efficient. However, the Pantry aspires to grow this network further, so they can reach more of the people on their long waiting list.

I would encourage businesses and residents alike to support the work of the Pantry if they can, be it through food donations, volunteering or financial support. With the economic pressures currently affecting many households, services like these are not just beneficial, they provide a lifeline to families across our community who are often forgotten about.

The Burgess Hill Pantry is living proof that strong communities are built and maintained through teamwork and mutual care. Thank you to Claire and the team for all you do to make this possible. I wish you all the best in your new premises in the Martlets Shopping Centre and look forward to visiting again in the future.