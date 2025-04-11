Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Listening to lives: the need to support people with Parkinson’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett discusses Parkinson's disease.

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of attending a special event in Parliament hosted by Parkinson’s UK, ahead of World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April. It was a moving and important opportunity to hear directly from people who live with Parkinson’s every day—people whose voices need to be heard and whose stories deserve our attention.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and it touches thousands of lives here in the UK, including many families in Mid Sussex. Nationally, over 153,000 people are currently living with the condition, and that number is expected to rise significantly in the years ahead—reaching nearly 172,000 by 2030.

Parkinson’s doesn’t just affect movement. It comes with over 40 possible symptoms, including pain, anxiety, hallucinations, sleep problems and difficulties with swallowing and speech. These symptoms can vary wildly day to day, or even hour to hour, making it a uniquely challenging condition to live with—not only for the person diagnosed, but for their families and carers too.

Alison recently met Dave who has Parkinson's

It also places a considerable strain on our health and care system and is estimated to cost the UK economy around £3 billion each year. But behind the statistics are real people, often struggling to get access to specialist care and support. At the event, I listened to those living with Parkinson’s talk about delays in diagnosis, a shortage of Parkinson’s nurses and consultants, and the financial pressures that come with managing a long-term condition.

That’s why I’m so grateful to Parkinson’s UK for the support they provide—from expert helplines and local advisers to accessible health information and research into better treatments. They’re doing invaluable work, and I want to help amplify their message in Parliament and back home in Mid Sussex.