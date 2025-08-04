Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: My fifty-mile tour across Mid Sussex- Week 1

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, talks about the first week of her Mid Sussex Summer tour.

Last week, I began my Mid Sussex Summer Tour, visiting towns and villages across our local area.

The first stop was Bolney, where I met parish councillors to hear their thoughts and concerns. I then held a pop-up surgery at Rawson Hall with residents from Bolney, Twineham, and Hickstead. Topics included animal welfare, sewage, and anti-social behaviour. I also sat down with locals to discuss the Foxhole Farm development, which is causing significant concern. I was glad people could share their views about the future of their village.

On Tuesday, I visited Twineham to meet with the parish council. Over lunch hosted by Chair Annie, we discussed Twineham School, pressures on farmers, quiet lanes, and broader national issues.

It has been a real pleasure touring around Mid Sussex, meeting parish councillors and residents.

Wednesday took me to Fulking, where I spoke with parish councillors about their concerns and ambitions. They’re currently fundraising to purchase the village hall, ensuring it remains a vital community space.

My fourth stop was a rainy one at the Burgess Hill Town Council chamber. There, I met with the Leader of the Council and the CEO to discuss local government reorganisation, upcoming events, and policing. Even in July, we found ourselves excited about the town’s Christmas market in December.

After a morning of online resident surgeries, I ended the week in Pyecombe, meeting parish councillors at Wayfield Farm Shop. Over tea, we discussed the Wyshe playground, local parking challenges, and the need to ensure smaller villages aren’t overlooked.

It has been rewarding travelling across Mid Sussex, hearing from people in towns and villages across the constituency. As your local Member of Parliament, it is a real privilege to learn more about what matters to you so that I can do my best to represent you in Parliament. It’s been a pleasure visiting such a range of places this past week, and I’m looking forward to continuing the tour and meeting even more people in the weeks ahead.