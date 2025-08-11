Political Opinion with Alison Bennett MP: What I have learned on week 2 of my Mid Sussex Summer Tour

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, reflects on the second week of her Mid Sussex Summer Tour.

Last week was the second week of my Mid Sussex Summer Tour, with a range of pop-up events and meetings with parish councillors across the constituency.

The week began in Cuckfield, where I met residents at a surgery in Queens Hall to discuss local concerns like anti-social behaviour and national issues such as immigration. I then visited Whitemans Green to meet with Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council, where we talked about planning challenges and the need for housing developments to reflect community needs, not just developers’ interests.

On Tuesday, I held a pop-up surgery in Warninglid for residents of Slaugham, Staplefield, and Warninglid. Many raised concerns about preserving village life and improving road safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Touring around many of the towns and villages of Mid Sussex has given me the opportunity to learn about what specific concerns each place has, but also, what unites them all.

Wednesday was spent in Lindfield, where I met councillors from Lindfield and Lindfield Rural parishes. Topics ranged from protecting high streets and ensuring new housing is matched by infrastructure, to local playgrounds, speed controls, and votes at 16.

On Thursday, I headed to Poynings for a pop-up surgery at Rushfields Plant Centre. Residents raised points about road safety, bees, and the impact of increased National Insurance Contributions on small businesses. Later, I met with Hassocks Parish Council to talk about hospice funding, the pressures on social care, and the importance of ensuring access to public services, particularly for those less confident online.

Friday wrapped up the week with a visit to the Dementia BBQ at Ashton House Care Home, followed by meetings with Cuckfield and Haywards Heath Parish Councils. Key concerns included poor mobile signal, traffic, anti-social behaviour, and upcoming community events.

Touring Mid Sussex has been incredibly insightful. While each village has unique concerns, some themes are shared, especially the need for safer roads. I’ll be writing to Highways to raise the concerns I’ve heard, including overgrown verges, potholes, and speeding.

Unfortunately, some surgery invitation letters didn’t arrive on time due to Royal Mail delays. I’ll be taking this up with Royal Mail directly. Mid Sussex residents deserve a postal service that works for them.

Finally, many are concerned about local government reorganisation and the upcoming mayoral election in May 2026. It’s crucial that local government remains just that – local – and we don’t end up with decisions being taken miles away. That’s why in the recent consultation, my submission supported us being part of a unitary authority comprising Mid Sussex, Horsham and Crawley.

Thank you to all of those who met with me over the last two weeks- it really is a pleasure to have the opportunity to chat to you. I will be holding further pop-up events, as well as bookable surgery appointments, soon.

If you have something that you would like to discuss with me, please get in touch via email at [email protected] .