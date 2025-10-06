Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Digital ID proposals should worry us all

It did not take long for the government’s digital ID plans to shift to become something more sinister.

Existing on our smartphones, it was originally announced that this mandatory form of ID would only be used to show that someone had the legal right to work in the UK as part of the ongoing battle against illegal migration.

We then learn from comments made by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood at a Labour conference fringe event that she believes digital ID could also be used to tackle benefit fraud.

And whilst we all agree that benefit fraud should be cracked down upon, her comments immediately revealed that once we accept digital ID, then this government already has ideas on how else it could be used aside from its original purpose.

Using a smart phone to confirm your ID could become mandatory under Labour

I am utterly opposed to mandatory digital ID and have made my views known to the Conservative Party.

My objection mostly comes from concerns around data security.

Recent news headlines over the last few months about a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover that nearly decimated their business, hackers holding a London nursery to ransom by threatening to reveal the identities of children in their care, along with cyber-attacks on Co-op, Harrods, and Marks & Spencer, show how difficult it can be to keep data secure.

In the case of the Co-op, a cyber-attack resulted in the theft of personal data from all 6.5 million of its members.

Before becoming your MP, I worked in cybersecurity, and I know firsthand about the real challenges that face any organisation in keeping sensitive and personal data secure.

But it is not just private business that is vulnerable. Supporters of digital ID often cite Estonia as a country where digital ID works and where approximately 99% of the population have it. They neglect to mention that in 2021, a hacker succeeded in obtaining over 280,000 personal identity photos, names and ID codes from the country’s ID card system.

Security issues aside, we also must accept that our country over the decades does not have a successful track record of introducing and implementing national schemes of this kind of scale.

Another one of my concerns about Labour’s proposals is that many people will be excluded. Communications body Ofcom estimate that 4.5million people in the UK do not have a smartphone and there's a real risk that these people will be left behind. What is the government going to do? Force them to buy a smartphone or find the money to give them one each?

The plans are ill-thought out, increase the risk of making our country vulnerable to overseas enemies or hackers, and would see millions of people marginalised.

It is also not very British to force this kind of infringement of civil liberties on us which is why if a vote on mandatory digital ID of this kind ever reaches the House of Commons, I will be defiantly voting against.

Email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA if you need to contact me about any matter.