Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Raising awareness of sepsis is vital to save lives

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – explains why World Sepsis Day matters personally to her.

Last Saturday was World Sepsis Day and it has never been more important to make people aware of this devastating condition.

I experienced sepsis at the same time as contracting bacterial meningitis when I was a student. I spent a week in a coma, and it severely damaged one of my heart valves, which needed open-heart surgery many years later. Meanwhile, meningitis left me with 70% hearing loss which is a life-changing disability.

This is one of the reasons why I was keen to become an MP. I know how challenging everyday life can be with my own hearing loss and how millions of people face daily demanding situations because of their life-changing disabilities. I hope I can use my place in the House of Commons to help change things for the better.

Alison with Lord Craig Mackinlay, the "Bionic Peer".

More needs to be done to raise awareness of sepsis. It affects around 245,000 people in the UK every year with around 48,000 dying from the condition. The death rate is more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

Contracting sepsis can be from something as simple as a chest or urinary tract infection or even a small cut. There is no single diagnostic test available which means symptoms can overlap with other illnesses. It really is the case that an early diagnosis, along with prompt treatment, is the key to saving lives.

World Sepsis Day was organised by the Global Sepsis Alliance. I was pleased to attend an event in Parliament to highlight this, along with 70 other MPs, including those on the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sepsis, and The UK Sepsis Trust, to call for further awareness of the illness.

Also in attendance was Lord Craig Mackinlay who has become known as the “Bionic Peer.” A former MP, he lost all four limbs to sepsis in 2023 and has since become a powerful campaigner about the dangers of contracting this condition.

UK Sepsis Trust Ambassador Harry Redknapp was also there, having witnessed the horrific impact of the illness when his wife Sandra contracted sepsis following a kidney infection. Thankfully, Sandra was also one of the lucky ones who survived.

Everybody needs to be aware of how to spot sepsis in adults. Signs include slurred speech or confusion; ⁠extreme shivering or muscle pain; not passing urine for a day; severe breathlessness and mottled or discoloured skin.

There are additional signs to look out for in children. These and more information about sepsis can be found on the The UK Sepsis Trust website at sepsistrust.org

Please visit the website: it is vital that we can all spot the early signs of sepsis so immediate treatment can begin. This is the best way to reduce the number of deaths caused by the condition and lessen other impacts on a person’s health.

I have experienced first-hand how damaging sepsis can be which is why I will do all I can to make people aware of this devastating and potentially life-changing condition. Awareness really is the strongest weapon we have in fighting sepsis.

