Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Carers are the backbone of dementia care

This week, I will be attending a meeting in Parliament which will discuss dementia support. With nearly a million people living with dementia in the UK, I know dementia and dementia support is an issue that can have deeply personal and emotional consequences for individuals and families.

Many constituents write to me with concerns about care and the strain placed on family members when acting as carers. Carers are the backbone of dementia care, juggling appointments, managing medication, and providing round-the-clock support. Charities like Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society do vital work in helping families navigate these challenges and access the support they need. Wednesday’s meeting will provide a chance for myself and other MPs to push for better support and practical help for those looking after loved ones. I will be raising specific care issues and more at the meeting.

In other news, this week also marks British Beauty Week, and it provides a great chance to celebrate the brilliant local beauty businesses which help keep many coming to our local high streets. If you're out and about this weekend, do take a moment to support these businesses and enjoy what they have to offer. I am pleased that the Conservatives have pledged to abolish business rates for high street shops and salons, which I believe is an important step to help these businesses succeed and continue to serve the community.

Lastly, it is depressing to see that university and college staff unions are this week balloting for strike action which could affect teaching and the marking of final exams in the first half of next year. If strikes go ahead, it would mean strike action at 137 university campuses and 66 FE colleges next year. I would ask those involved to think of the students whose one chance at education and life they would impact. It is already hard enough for our young people, with many employers forced by rising employment taxes and red tape to cut hiring. More uncertainty or delayed grades will not help those trying to build their futures in an already challenging environment.