Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: concerns over proposed government powers on seizure of land

Last week the government finally published the 167-page Planning and Infrastructure Bill with its plans to reform the planning system.

This impacts every single community and, since West Sussex has taken far more than its fair share of development, planning has always been a topic I have studied closely.

We all know that the current set up is inexcusably slow and reform is necessary to speed up building on brownfield sites and in cities which unlike rural areas, have infrastructure in abundance. The reforms copied from the previous government’s Banner Review are good and should slightly reduce the cost and the endless delays created by judicial review.

However, this government is not to be trusted. Like many, I am very concerned by powers the government intend to give themselves for the compulsory seizure of land – even farmland or green spaces. Governments take such powers by illustrating a few extreme cases but then before we know it, are interfering on the flimsiest pretext. It’s a bit like snooping powers which were talked about for fighting terrorism and ended up with local councils using them to see if households had put the wrong items in their recycling bin. Many councils already use rate-payers money in their own speculative development schemes and can even give themselves planning permission. This could be a charter for climate obsessed councils to build solar panels all over local farmland at your expense.

Solar Panels on Greenfield Land

Where I am completely opposed to this Bill is in removing the democratic accountability of local councillors to the public by giving unelected officials more the final say. That is completely wrong. What takes the time in the planning process is rarely the local decision making. Instead, it is the lengthy and costly requirements for environment reports before an application is submitted and then the often-elongated appeal processes after it has been decided. Going after the pretty short time in which local democracy gets a voice is wrong.