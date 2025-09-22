Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: I am very opposed to a mandatory digital ID card for all British citizens

Weekend reports suggest the government is planning to force every British citizen to have a digital ID card.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst I have no issue with an individual choosing to have their driving licence or the NHS app on their smartphone, I am very opposed to a mandatory element. Particularly as it appears to be a reaction to the government’s embarrassment at presiding over a large increase in illegal migration.

The idea of introducing digital identity cards in the United Kingdom was floated under Tony Blair, but I remain sceptical. A government that already struggles to deliver core public services reliably is not the right body to be entrusted with holding the keys to every citizen’s identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the NHS patient records fiasco—abandoned after billions in wasted expenditure—to the Home Office’s repeated failures with border and immigration systems, government has proven itself incapable of delivering secure, cost-effective technology at scale.

Digital ID

Second, I have grave concerns about civil liberties. A digital ID system risks becoming a tool for state surveillance, with ordinary citizens required to prove their identity not just for public services, but potentially for day-to-day transactions. A government which urged prosecutors to jail Lucy Connolly for a tweet is not one which deserves additional methods of control.

Third, centralising personal data makes the system a prime target for hackers. Recent breaches of government systems, from HMRC tax records to the Ministry of Defence’s Afghan data leaks, show that the state cannot guarantee security.

Finally, it is unlikely to be effective in stopping migrants. Only the ability of returning them to their own or another third country is likely to do that. Migrants already destroy their identity documents and many work in the grey economy. The Home Office know who they are as they are housing and providing benefits to them. Proper biometric tests including taking the DNA of every arrival would give the government what it needs without removing the historic liberties of British citizens.