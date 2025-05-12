Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Planning rules are strict for a reason

Planning rules are strict for a reason. Without them, towns merge with villages, and villages encroach upon the fields and farms around. And it is only fair that there is one set of planning rules for everyone, with severe consequences for deliberate breaches.

As the local MP, I share the outrage and concern of residents regarding the blatant breach of planning permission and the appalling destruction of a beautiful field in Blind Lane between Lurgashall and Northchapel. When the law-abiding majority face lengthy and costly planning procedures for minor changes, such brazen breaches in the National Park must not go unchecked. We cannot have two-tier enforcement or ask residents to pay high council tax whilst a minority act with impunity. Since first becoming aware of the situation, I, along with local councillor Brett Burkhart, immediately requested Chichester District Council to act. Responsibility for enforcement lies with them and the South Downs National Park Authority and I was pleased that last Friday an injunction was sought and granted. The community has my full support at this time.

I am increasingly conscious of the concerns regarding the blinding glare from modern car headlights, particularly affecting oncoming drivers on our otherwise dark rural roads. A number of constituents have contacted me expressing reluctance to drive at night due to the intense brightness of headlights, and their concern over the shift to powerful LED and HID lights compared to less intense bulbs. In response, I was pleased to learn that the government has commissioned independent research to better understand the root causes of headlamp glare and how it can be countered. This research is expected to deliver findings by Summer 2025. Additionally, new regulations for automatic headlamp levelling systems are set to be introduced by 2027, ensuring that headlights have to be correctly aimed based on vehicle load. I am interested in views – if this is a concern to you, do let me know and share your views.