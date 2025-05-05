Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: VE Day, social care review and Midhurst by-election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As I wrote last week, this Thursday we commemorate 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day this week.

I have been reflecting on the immense courage and resilience shown by those who lived through such challenging times. Imagine just what a relief the end of war would have been, tinged with the knowledge of all that had been lost. Please support your local events.

I was disappointed to read the terms of the review of social care slipped out by the government just before the bank holiday weekend. It reveals that the first stage of social care reforms will not be completed until at the earliest a decade away in 2036 according to a cynical timetable set by the government. It destroys a previous growing but fragile consensus around changes to the terrible lottery faced by those who need care and their loved ones. The truth is that the care system is in crisis today caused by an ageing population, too small a proportion of the NHS budget devoted to older care and the impact on the care sector of the recent National Insurance hikes. Age UK have called it “far too late, given our rapidly ageing population and fast changing world.” I agree and it feels wrong that so much time is being spent on the assisted dying debate when the care system remains unaddressed in this way.

Finally, my thanks to all who stood in last week’s Midhurst local council by-elections. Democracy requires good people to put themselves forwards to serve their community - as well as us to use the right to vote which previous generations fought for. In that context it was disappointing to see that only around 40% of people used their vote. Hopefully, new councillors will support my campaign for financial support from Chichester District Council for Midhurst businesses impacted by the Angel Inn fire and for the reversal of Sunday parking charges which make it harder for businesses to attract customers.