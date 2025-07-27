Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Actions on Gaza

I am greatly relieved that the past few days have seen a return to the delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, even if on a time-limited basis. This comes after overwhelming international pressure on the Israeli government, including from the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For my part, earlier last week, I joined the 221 MPs from across the House urging the Prime Minister to recognise a Palestinian state. And at the same released this statement:

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s recognition that the suffering and starvation ongoing in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible, has reached new depths and continues to worsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are witnessing a man-made humanitarian catastrophe and many of us see the urgent need for action in the face of such horror. Desperately needed aid must be allowed to enter Gaza without delay, and at scale.

"There is no serious legal doubt that targeting food and medical aid, healthcare and maternity services is a breach of international law and may well constitute war crimes. As a doctor I urge government colleagues to support the proper investigation of any such potential breaches of international law.

"I continue to listen and learn from the international community, the voices of aid and humanitarian organisations and the views of my constituents, raising your concerns and questions with ministers. We must continue to take all action available to us in the face of such horrific suffering.”

I have subsequently also written to Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, on breaches of international law during this conflict which, as a doctor, I find most deeply disturbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the letter I point out that explicitly protected facilities such as hospitals, clinics, ambulances and maternity wards have nonetheless been bombed, come under fire or rendered inoperable. Aid convoys and medical personnel, including those from internationally recognised organisations, have also been directly attacked or prevented from delivering life-saving assistance – despite the clear majority of casualties since 2023 being children.

From the great number of communications I and my team have received from constituents here in Worthing West, the overwhelming consensus is for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages and serious discussions on a lasting peace. I sincerely hope that the progress made in the last few days marks the first steps to achieving that.

As always, you can contact me on [email protected]