Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: care concerns

By Beccy Cooper MP
Published 10th Feb 2025, 17:11 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Care was a key theme for me this week, both in and out of Parliament. Reform as well as resources are desperately needed and I was able to hear the accounts of Care service users and providers from a range of settings and care models.

As part of the Health and Social Care Select Committee I spoke with leading care professionals on the subject of unpaid and young carers, giving us an insight into the additional challenges faced by the often unseen and undervalued carers in our communities.

I then found myself in a bright and sunny, if rather chilly Newport on the Isle of Wight. In terms of Social Care, the Isle is a good case in point, with an aging population ahead of the rest of the UK, with many people choosing to retire there. Along with other members of the Committee we visited a local care home as well as St Mary's hospital, which has an excellent Care in the Garden programme, where people are able to do fulfilling work in a gorgeous garden nursery.

It has been a real education hearing about what is and isn't working across the sector. Lack of coordination and underfunding were top of the issues list, leading to long wait times and poor health outcomes. However staff compassion and determination in the face of an uphill battle really shone through and I’ll be supporting them every step of the way as we work toward fixing our long-neglected Care system.

