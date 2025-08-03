Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: July round-up

It’s been another busy month in Parliament as we headed into recess. At the start of July, I was proud to be named as the 597th woman elected to the UK Parliament, as we commemorated 97 years of voting equality with men.

In Health and Social Care there were Committee meetings on the ongoing crisis in NHS dentistry and on the 10-year health plan, which aims to create a more resilient, accessible NHS. I also raised the urgent need to treat gambling harm as a public health issue with Health Secretary, Wes Streeting.

I was pleased to join a roundtable discussion on women’s health and wellbeing in the workplace and was invited to sit on the International Development Committee to discuss the UK’s approach to global health challenges. I also spoke in a Westminster Hall debate on SEND, raising concerns from local schools and families.

As Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Microbial Resistance, I met with the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to discuss the urgent need to prioritise AMR as a national security issue.

And along with fellow MPs, I’ve written to ministers on a range of subjects, including pressing Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband to reform the current energy standing charges which disproportionally impact lower income households, and joining 221 MPs in calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

It’s also been great to be out and about in the constituency enjoying the fantastic summer weather. Worthing Pride was of course a highlight, as was the Care for Veterans Summer Fayre - an amazing charity providing residential care and community activities for up to 60 veterans.

I also visited Parkinson’s UK Worthing, one of the largest support groups in the UK.

The Highdown Big Dig was fascinating, and a real inspiration for all those budding archaeologists out there! I also joined the Environment Agency as they took bathing water samples at one of our three designated sites. Many thanks to all those citizen scientists supporting them in monitoring our sea water.

I’ve held three Meet the MP sessions, in Tarring, Marine and High Salvington where speeding was big concern. And held further talks with FirstPort on their dire housing performance, as well as starting discussions with a new stakeholder group, on the future of our much-loved seafront, lido and pier.

Wishing you all a fantastic summer and always, you can contact me on [email protected]