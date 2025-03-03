Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Round up of what happened in February

February was another busy month and here’s a round-up of some of the things I’ve been doing both in Parliament and here in Worthing West.

While putting my first question to the PM (on regional devolution) at Prime Minister’s Question Time was a definite highlight, Health and Social Care was the main theme for me in Parliament. The Select Committee heard evidence on the many challenges facing unpaid and young carers, as well as on mental health. We also looked at different Social Care models on the Isle of Wight, which has a large proportion of elderly residents.

We also launched an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Emergency Care, which will push for improvements to A&E services, looking into issues like wait times and corridor care. I was also honoured to be elected as the Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Liver Disease and Liver Cancer and will be continuing my work to find better ways to prevent, treat and diagnose this ‘silent killer’. There was also fantastic news for the NHS, with a 2 million uplift in NHS appointments last year, 700,000 more urgent dental appointments to be delivered, plus a new deal agreed with GP’s, including £889m in extra funding.

In the constituency, we started February with three Big Change consultation events on the NHS, taking the views of healthcare partners, professionals and residents here in Worthing West. We had a fantastic response and I’ll be feeding that back as part of our 10-year plan for the NHS.

I also visited Royal Mail and Meadowfields hospital and met with town centre businesses to hear their concerns about shoplifting. We need our town centre and shops to be safe spaces for everyone and it was good to see the Home Office taking direct steps to address this. I also visited St. Barnabas Hospice, after the brilliant news that hospice care, which is so often overlooked, has been given a £25m government uplift, with £75m more to come in April.

Finally, I also held some busy surgeries, discussing topics such as teenage smartphone use and the importance of access to nutritious, locally produced food with our brilliant Worthing West farming community. Next month I’ll be holding three more ‘Meet Your MP’ events – in the town centre on the 15th of March, in Ferring on the 26th and Goring on the 29th, all from 10.30 am. So please do register via the email below and I’ll see you there.

As always, you can contact me on [email protected]

Hope you’re enjoying this gorgeous spring weather and have a great March.