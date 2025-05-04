Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: sports news!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unusually, a feature for me over the past couple of weeks has been sport. And while I don’t claim to be an expert, sport does of course play a huge role in my wider brief of public health.

In Parliament, I was pleased to vote on the second reading of the Football Governance Bill, which will bring an independent regulator and new rules to protect clubs and empower fans. And wrote to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport in support of Worthing FC and the ‘3UP’ campaign, which argues for a three-up, three-down promotion and relegation system across the football pyramid – including the National and EFL Leagues.

I was also at Woodside Road for Worthing FC’s promotion play-off against Maidstone United. And while the result was of course disappointing after such a promising season, the spirit shown by both players and supporters was amazing. Worthing FC are at the very heart of our community and I’m proud to help support them and all our Worthing clubs in any way I can. Next season will be the one!

And there was another fantastic sporting event here in Worthing which I was thrilled to be at – the Worthing Girls National 10’s Festival. It’s England’s biggest celebration of girls’ rugby, with 50 teams and 900 players from across the country, all camped out for the weekend at Worthing Rugby Club. It really was the most inspiring event and so great to see so many girls enjoying and empowered by their sport. Given WRC’s commitment to girls’ rugby, it’s no surprise that their Under-18s recently won the Harlequins Cup at the Stoop – another great Worthing team for us all to be proud of.