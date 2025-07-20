Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Why devolution?

Devolution and local government reorganisation are being much discussed at the moment and the question I’m most often asked is, why not just leave things as they are?

For me, the clearest example of why change is so desperately needed, is SEND provision. Although this could equally apply to transport, housing or any other area of local authority provision.

At a recent Westminster debate, I gave the Education Minister clear examples of how schools and colleges in Worthing West are being failed by West Sussex County Council and have been for years.

Of course, year after year of chronic underfunding lies at the heart of the crisis. But because education, health and care are not integrated, there has been little to no working relationship between the local education authority and the integrated care system.

As a doctor, it is clear to me that there is little parity of responsibility for outcomes and no joined-up work towards shared goals. The profound neglect of specialist services like speech and language support needs to be addressed, while health must also be far better integrated into the EHCP system.

I've had the privilege of visiting schools and colleges across Worthing West, and without exception, they have outstanding teachers and leaders crying out for more SEND support, whether it be the specialist staff and training need or physical space and facilities.

Many of them have been waiting for years for decisions from West Sussex County Council to build these facilities, let alone actually seeing any funding, while transport costs to out of county settings continue to spiral beyond control.

Worthing High, for example, has been unable to move forward with planned expansions of their specialist support centre and now finds itself unable to meet the demand for special social communication support without the additional space that they have identified.

Northbrook College have had to find funding for increased levels of physical and medical need and for EHC provisions that they are not equipped to provide. And Oak Grove College, an excellent example of a local special needs provider, are still waiting on a decision to expand into land that they have identified and for which funding has long been promised.

The SEND system isn't working, and neither is the two-tier system of local authorities. It's time for a new model of regional school boards with increased accountability, shared goals, and most importantly, a multi-year funding settlement that allows for strategic long-term planning. And this will only be achieved once West Sussex County Council has been removed as an obstacle to progress and best practice.

As always, you can contact me on [email protected]