Political opinion with Cllr Colette Blackburn - what Horsham is doing to combat climate change

Contributor: Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery Cllr Colette Blackburn

Where I grew up, there was a busy inlet from the sea at the bottom of the nearby field and, as was the fashion then, (the 70s when nobody, least of all your parents, seemed to have a clue that you might be in mortal danger), we (a collection of children) were allowed the freedom to build rafts (somewhat successfully), an attempt at a bridge (utter failure although some involved were clearly inspired and later became engineers), and various iterations of small floating craft for racing. Empty jam jars and old ice lolly sticks were the useful laboratory tools for wildlife examination. Along with the time I lost a shoe when speedily jumping onto the back of my big brother’s bicycle in response to the sudden appearance of a frenzied German Shepherd at the creepy house, the childhood memories that involved this interesting stretch of water are some of the best. (We were too scared to go home without the shoe so my brother had to go back for it. He was about twelve years old and stealth itself. He is still that brave today.)

While it is true that there were probably many dangers present in our watery misadventures, there was one thing that never occurred to anyone: that the water itself might be bad for us or that the many species living within it might disappear. That was as abstract a notion as a moon made of cheese.

Fifty years on, the health of all of our waterways are a pressing concern, particularly our rivers. They, and their tributaries, are among the most diverse ecosystems on the planet and provide habitats for countless species of plants, animals and microorganisms. They are natural corridors for wildlife to move easily through the landscape, to and from their breeding and feeding grounds, and without which ability, they risk extinction.

People rely on our rivers too. Some communities need rivers for drinking water and to irrigate crops, and many people love the healthy benefits of leisure time by the water from walking and kayaking to birdwatching and fishing. The feeding of our childrens’ curiosity regarding their environment is a real and sobering responsibility too.

Rivers perform a particular and crucial role in the natural regulation of water in the landscape. When well managed to work as a geography intended, floodplains prevent flooding elsewhere, and drought is lessened. Along with the protection of river ecosystems, they are vital to mitigate the impact of extreme weather events, now more frequent and to which we must pragmatically respond.

Pollution, over extraction of water, deforestation and climate change have all contributed, over time, to a quietening of our rivers’ dynamic. Industrial discharge, agricultural runoff and plastic waste have badly impacted water quality with the knock on effect of endangering aquatic life and threatening human health. From these powerful life giving thoroughfares, layers of life have been lost and an important tipping point to ensure natural balance has been breached.

In response, and to better enable wider nature recovery across the District, Horsham District Council has adopted a Declaration for River Recovery for the Arun, Rother and Adur and their tributaries. It was drawn up in collaboration with many of our neighbouring Councils, as well as two Rivers Trusts, the Sussex Wildlife Trust, and the Knepp Wildland Foundation. Some of the projects it supports involve practical actions, such as removing invasive species and encouraging residents to become citizen scientists by monitoring the quality of the river water. Imitating beavers by creating leaky dams is another example: placing trees or logs in smaller streams to slow the flow of water thereby reducing flooding downstream and capturing pollutants as well as providing essential wildlife habitats.

If you would like to read the Declaration and find out more about the many local projects to restore our rivers, please go to the Council’s website at: horsham.gov.uk/climate-and-environment/biodiversity-duty

Many of the groups also welcome volunteers if you wish to get involved. We are grateful to all who already do.

Lastly, naturally, any talk of a river is a good excuse for a Kenneth Grahame quote.

“It’s my world, and I don’t want any other. What it hasn’t got is not worth having, and what it doesn’t know is not worth knowing.”