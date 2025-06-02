Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: We need tougher sentences for violence, not weaker

It is concerning that there has been a recent spate of despicable violent attacks on prison officers. Some of these have been by high-profile offenders who committed the most heinous of murderous crimes, and yet it has emerged that they had some privileges that made carrying out these attacks easier. That sticks in the throat for most of us.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said it right when saying that he doesn’t care if the Southport murderer is never able to make a hot cup of tea again, adding he shouldn’t ever have access to boiling hot water to attack prison officers. I welcome the Conservatives’ call for more protection for prison officers, including providing access to Taser stun guns and baton rounds to be available for some officers who would be highly trained in their usage. This follows concerns rightly raised by the Prison Officers Association for the safety and wellbeing of their officers.

Last week, the police reported two nasty attacks on four police officers and PCSOs in Crawley. There is already a specific offence for violence against emergency services workers, but what I don’t see is sufficient sentences being given. I want to see a scenario where it becomes widely known that if you attack an emergency services worker, that you will receive a significant custodial sentence. We need stronger sentencing laws and guidelines where the human rights of the victims of violence clearly come first, not those of the perpetrators.

Violence, aggression and abuse towards all people in public-facing jobs has grown, not just towards our emergency services and prison officers. This as wholly unacceptable and as a society, we need to say loud and clear that we must deal more robustly with violent and abusive people.

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

There is a real danger that government policy of trying not to send offenders to prison and early release of those that do, risks increasing crime including violent crime. While prison capacity may be tight, I’d argue that having much stronger deterrent sentences may well reduce crime levels and therefore the need to send as many people to prison.