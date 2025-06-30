Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: You can't keep squeezing motorists
A clear local political dividing line in Crawley, my fellow Conservative Councillors and I recognise the importance for many people in the town to own and use a car. Motorists are increasingly being squeezed from every angle, and we need to limit the pressure on them whenever possible.
I therefore welcome the screeching U-turn from Crawley Borough Council over much of their parking strategy, that was going to unfairly hammer Crawley motorists. This dates back to the Council’s budget in February, where the Labour leadership tabled an increase of income from parking within Crawley of a whopping £388,000 a year. We Conservatives could not support this as no details were provided at the time as to how it be raised.
The findings of the Council’s consultation highlighted many concerns, particularly over Labour’s plan to introduce parking charges at K2 and The Hawth. These would have created additional expense to bring in and operate, which would then have to be recouped with even greater charges.
The plans for K2 were becoming a dog’s breakfast with various possible exemptions and complications affecting them. In the end, common sense prevailed, and the focus has now moved to trying to better organise the parking.
However, the proposed charging to park at The Hawth has only been delayed for now. This will need keeping an eye on. Labour Councillors at their cabinet meeting were saying “it would only have been £1.50” but they fail to grasp that once the principle of charging is established, it only ever goes one way, upwards.
Charging to park will be coming in at Goffs Park, at the same rates as Tilgate Park, where the parking charges have risen by 25% within one year. That bodes badly for any future charging at The Hawth, where introducing a £1.50 charge would become £3 and more very quickly.