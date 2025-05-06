Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Chichester marks VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every year on 8th May, we pause to commemorate Victory in Europe (VE) Day: the moment in 1945 when the guns fell silent and the Second World War in Europe came to an end. As we mark the 80th anniversary this year, the significance of VE Day feels more poignant than ever, as the generation who lived through that time grows smaller. I am pleased to be able to mark the occasion on Thursday with communities in East Wittering, Selsey and in Chichester city, as well as visiting a local school’s VE Day exhibition.

VE Day isn’t just a moment in the history books; it is a living legacy. It reminds us of the unimaginable sacrifices made by an entire generation. Millions fought across the globe, countless more worked tirelessly at home to keep the country going, and far too many never came back. They didn’t just win a war; they defended democracy, freedom, and the values we hold dear today.

As the representative of a constituency that played its own important role in the war effort, including at Tangmere Airfield and Thorney Island, I see the impact of that legacy every day. I see it in the stories shared by local families, in the familiar names etched on village memorials, and in the simple act of remembrance in our schools and communities.

Marking VE Day isn’t about glorifying war. It’s about honouring peace. It’s about remembering what can happen when hatred goes unchecked, when division is fuelled rather than healed, and when freedom is under threat. It is also a reminder of what we can achieve when we pull together – across borders, backgrounds and beliefs – for a common purpose. That message feels deeply relevant today, in an increasingly volatile world.

So, whether it’s attending a service or simply taking a moment to reflect, we all have a part to play. Let’s teach the next generation not just what happened, but why it mattered. Let’s keep telling the stories. For those who would like to find out more about Chichester’s role in World War II, there is also an exhibition in the Old Court Room at the Council House on North Street from Thursday 8th to Saturday 10th May, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, and Tangmere Military Aviation Museum is worth a visit all year round.

On this VE Day, we honour the past, but we also recommit ourselves to building a future worthy of their sacrifice.