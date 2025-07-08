Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: My reflections on the local SEND roundtable

Whenever I visit local schools across our community, I hear similar stories from parents and teachers, that a generation of children is being failed by the status quo. Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) delivery is becoming increasingly challenging, meaning that urgent action is needed to ensure all children continue to access the tailored learning and support they need to thrive. There are far too many children not receiving an education, because their named school can’t meet their need, and the specialist schools are at capacity.

Last Friday, I had the privilege of holding a roundtable discussion on SEND provision in our area. It was kindly hosted at Bishop Luffa School and brought together headteachers, Special Educational Needs Coordinators and representatives from West Sussex County Council, to share concerns and best practice.

This is why it is now more important than ever to bring everyone around the same table to listen, learn and propose solutions to problems being experienced across the board.

The roundtable was a unique opportunity to draw on a diverse range of experiences from those facing similar obstacles in meeting the needs of their students, whether these were mainstream or alternative providers.

Jess hosting a SEND roundtable with local teachers

I have no doubt that despite the incredible dedication of staff and parents, the entire structure of SEND delivery is under huge strain from rising demand, stretched budgets, and administrative barriers, and is in urgent need of reform.

West Sussex County Council is one of the local authorities with the least funding in relation to SEND and parents often report an adversarial system that’s been created for all involved.

We are now a year into the new Government and families are still waiting for any sort of clarity as to the direction of travel to fix this system. I have met with Bridget Phillipson and I got the impression that they are aware of the scale of the problem, but are still working out what that root and branch reform looks like. I’ll be holding their feet to the fire as and when their reforms are introduced and I will continue to be a voice for the families living this reality in the Chichester constituency.

I would like to thank Bishop Luffa for hosting the event and all those who attended, as well as the many parents and carers who have written to me sharing their experiences with SEND provision in our schools. As your MP, I am committed to standing up for this issue in Chichester and in Westminster because every child, regardless of need, deserves the chance to thrive and succeed. They only get one shot at being a child.