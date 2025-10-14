Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Returning to Parliament with gratitude for Chichester’s quiet heroes

This Sunday saw local charity ‘Children on the Edge’ feature nationally as the BBC Radio 4 Appeal. Last week I met with the team to hear more about their work and what the appeal means for them. It’s inspiring to see how a charity making such a difference internationally has chosen to keep its home right here in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From providing education for children in one of the world’s largest refugee camps, home to Rohingya refugees who have fled persecution in Myanmar, to supporting marginalised young people in rural Uganda, Children on the Edge demonstrates the power of compassion rooted in our City. It makes me incredibly proud to know that Chichester is helping change lives on a global scale.

With Parliament returning from Conference Recess this week, I’ve had the chance to reflect on some of the other charities and community groups I’ve visited across the constituency during this period. What strikes me time and again is the selflessness of those who give up their time to serve others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voluntary sector plays a pivotal role, especially as local authorities have been cut to the bone and are unable to go much beyond their statutory obligations.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP at Swanfield Warm Hub, Chichester.

I joined members of the Rotary Chichester Harbour Breakfast Club, whose motto “Service Before Self” perfectly sums up their commitment to fundraising, which supports families here in Chichester, providing beds and clothing to those in need. I also visited the Swanfield Warm Hub, set up during the cost-of-living crisis in early 2022, which has since become a pillar of the community. It’s a welcoming space where residents can share a cup of tea, take part in social activities, and enjoy good company. The Chichester City Lunch Club is another lifeline for many, providing meals for vulnerable adults and a much-needed social outlet for carers.

PACSO and TOC, both created by families with lived experience, offer vital support to children and young adults with learning disabilities, and the families that care for them. They are shining examples of resilience by a community in the face of challenges and a lifeline for families in the Chichester area.

These charities and organisations work with different groups of society; what unites them all is the extraordinary dedication of their volunteers and staff. These are members of our community who give up their afternoons, evenings, and weekends to put others first. Often their work goes quietly under the radar, but their work is essential to our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am deeply proud to represent a City full of such quiet heroes, who make a difference every day, both here in Chichester and beyond, and I am determined that every conversation I have when talking to staff, volunteers, or participants, should inform the work I undertake when I am representing Chichester in Parliament.