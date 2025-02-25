Political opinion with Jess-Brown Fuller MP: Supporting Ukraine at home and abroad

This week, we recognised the three-year anniversary of Russia’s inexcusable invasion of the internationally recognised, sovereign territory of Ukraine. The past three years have upended our understanding of the international order. What many once thought unimaginable, a major land war on European soil, unprovoked and against a fellow democracy, has forced us to reflect on our own ideals and place in the world.

With our backing, Ukrainians have given so much in the name of freedom, resisting Putin and his imperial ambitions. Because of their sacrifices, we must ensure that any resolution to the conflict prioritises Ukraine’s interests. An impossibility without Ukraine’s presence at the negotiating table, despite President Trump’s indications to the contrary. Trump himself is now exhibiting many of the same bullying tendencies as Putin in his disregard for Ukraine’s freedom. Now, more than ever, we must stand firmly with our Ukrainian friends, resist Trump’s alarming attempts at a backroom deal with Putin, and work with our European neighbours to defend freedom and democracy. I was pleased to recently be invited onto Radio 4’s Westminster Hour to talk about Ukraine on their weekly podcast, ‘Westminster Hour’.

Following the invasion, the people of Chichester displayed their characteristic generosity. Per capita, Chichester took in more Ukrainian refugees than any other City in the country, and I am proud that many readers of this article either hosted a Ukrainian themselves or know someone who did. These Ukrainians have become a welcome part of our communities but now face significant challenges as we enter a new stage of the conflict.

The visa scheme introduced after the Russian invasion allowed refugees to stay in the UK for three years, with the scheme closing in February 2024. This means many of the first Ukrainians to arrive in the UK are now seeing their visas expire. The government has provided an opportunity to extend these visas by 18 months. However, applicants can only apply within 28 days of their visa’s expiry. This restriction has left many in a state of uncertainty, creating significant challenges in securing housing, employment and education.

In Chichester, I have heard worrying reports of landlords demanding six months’ rent in advance due to uncertainty about Ukrainians’ future status. It is also concerning that there is no national strategy for higher education access for the many Ukrainians who have completed three years of GCSEs and A-Levels. These bright students, who have integrated into their communities, are keen to pursue university education in the UK, yet there is no clear guidance on whether they will be treated as refugees, international students or settled citizens.

Despite the ongoing international uncertainty, one thing remains clear, the United Kingdom’s commitment to the people of Ukraine, both in their home country and here, must remain absolute beyond any future peace negotiations. Nationally and within our community, we must work to resolve these pressing issues, ensuring that Ukrainians in the UK can continue building their futures without unnecessary obstacles, opportunities that Putin’s aggression has already sought to deny them.