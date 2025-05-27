Political opinion with John Milne MP: A week of U-turns

So after all that’s been said and done, it seems the government will reverse its decision to cut Winter Fuel Payment. We’ve been told so many times by the Chancellor that it was essential to the nation’s finances, but following a direct question by Ed Davey, Keir Starmer has committed to at least a partial restoration of the original payment.

Despite Labour’s huge Parliamentary majority, Winter Fuel has been raised endlessly in Westminster across the House; I have myself raised it in Select Committee. More crucially it was a major issue on the doorstep in the local election campaign, which ended so disastrously for Labour.

But that’s not the only U-turn in this week’s political driving lesson. The government is considering removing the two-child benefit cap, as introduced by the Conservatives in 2017. Considering that Starmer withdrew the Whip from seven Labour MPs who demanded this back in July last year, it would be another spectacular handbrake turn. Nevertheless it’s by far the most practical way to take 4.5 million children out of relative poverty in a single bound.

This new listening mode extends into foreign affairs. The grinding misery that is the Gaza crisis touched a new low last week with the news that a doctor has lost 9 of her 10 children to a single airstrike.

Recently in Parliament, I met with local Horsham residents who asked what more can Britain do. The Liberal Democrats continue to call for a total cessation of arms sales to Israel as well as a suspension of the 2030 roadmap for a bilateral trade deal. I therefore welcome Keir Starmer’s tougher stance alongside France and Canada which seems to have had a genuine impact on political thinking in Israel.

The leadership parties in both Israel and Gaza are not wholeheartedly looking for peace. In Israel, Netanyahu has a vested interest in prolonging the war because the moment it ends, he faces loss of power and a potential prison sentence for corruption.

As for the final U-turn... well, that has yet to happen, but in my view cannot be avoided. The government’s plan to cut PIP payments is unacceptable. They must act immediately to withdraw the bill and end the distress these proposals are causing to the most vulnerable in society.