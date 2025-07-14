Political opinion with John Milne MP: Disabled people are not faking it

So, the government’s new welfare reform Bill has finally passed – or what’s left of it. Even the title has been cut to head off backbench rebellions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What remains no longer has any impact on PIP, but it does slice as much as £3,000 a year from the health-element of Universal Credit. That will cause much hardship. Currently, 1 in 3 people who use a foodbank are registered disabled.

The government’s rationale for cuts is simple financial necessity. PIP awards have more than doubled since the pandemic, rising to around 1,000 new claims per day or the population of Leicester every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why the dramatic increase? The implication is that people are exaggerating their conditions to defraud the state. But there is absolutely zero evidence for this.

John Milne sitting in parliament.

In the debate, Danny Kruger MP (Conservative) pointed to a reduction in face-to-face PIP assessments. They were suspended during Covid, switching to phone and online, but have largely not been reinstated since.

What he did not say is that there is no evidence this change affected the approval rate. Furthermore, people who appeal win 70% of their cases, which implies assessments are too severe rather than too lenient. The DWP has bad form on this. There is a separate enquiry by the Work & Pensions Committee, on which I sit, looking at cases of suicide among vulnerable claimants who were intimidated by DWP procedures.

Extraordinarily, fraud rates for PIP payments are now so low that they’re officially classed as zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real cause for the jump lies elsewhere. Quite simply, claims are increasing because there are more disabled people. It’s a result of NHS waiting lists and an aging population. But it’s also because a higher percentage of disabled people are choosing to make a claim. They’re reacting to the rise in the cost of living and a series of increases in the retirement age. Hundreds of thousands of people who would previously have lived on a state pension are now forced to depend on PIP.

In other words, PIP claims have gone up as a result of genuine need, not fraud. How much the state can afford to pay is a fair question which needs answering. But the idea that we should arbitrarily remove support from hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people, while simultaneously portraying them as benefit frauds, is a disgrace.