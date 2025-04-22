Political opinion with John Milne MP: Stronger parish councils to protect local amenities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’ve always been a fan of the parish council system. At their best, they bring unparalleled local knowledge to the business of local government, and at very low cost.

But of course, things don’t always go to plan. Who can forget the Handforth Parish Council video that went viral, creating an unlikely celebrity out of an obscure local government with the dramatic words: “You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver!”

Now we need our local parish councils to step up to the plate, to meet changes on the horizon. Under Labour’s local government reform, all Sussex district and borough councils will be swept aside and replaced by a mayor and 3 or 4 new ‘unitary’ councils. To counterbalance this, our parish councils, especially the smaller ones, must club together so they have the clout to take on direct responsibility for their community amenities. This doesn’t have to mean merger, but it does mean teaming up.

As a result of chronic underfunding by a succession of Conservative governments, West Sussex County Council is on its knees financially. A new unitary council stands to inherit their £130 million debt and two impossibly large ringfenced budgets, for adult social care and SEND provision. Cuts have been forced on every other responsibility including Highways, which is why our roads are such a mess.

It's Horsham Town itself which is most at risk. The central unparished area is currently served by 3 neighbourhood councils, including Forest where I began my political career. But these only have a fraction of the budget and powers of a parish council. We must act swiftly to establish a strong Town Council and transfer in key amenities such as the Theatre, Pavilions Leisure Centre, the Museum and possibly Horsham Park, before HDC ceases to exist.

Opponents of the idea will quote the potential cost. Currently Horsham Town doesn’t pay a parish precept, but something called a Special Charge. This is wrapped up in the Council Tax and most people are unaware of paying it. It’s an arcane system that’s probably in need of updating anyhow, and I can’t see it surviving into the new unitary council world.

I therefore encourage everyone to support HDC’s moves to empower parish councils across the district, in preparation for the challenges ahead.