Political opinion with John Milne MP: To win the Trump trade war, buy British

It seems like every time we switch on the news at the moment there’s another unwelcome surprise. America is having its Liz Truss moment as Donald Trump’s trade war kicks off. But because this is the US we’re talking about, the damage will spread much further than just one country.

Trump’s tariff hikes threaten to create a recession not only in the US but around the world. It will be a setback entirely of his own making.. Ludicrously, a number of islands inhabited only by penguins are also being targeted with tariffs, on the grounds that they have been exploiting US consumers for decades. Clearly, no one in his administration has thought this policy through.

How should the UK respond? Kier Starmer has thrown himself into negotiations but the results are uncertain. We’ve been given a so-called ‘minimum’ tariff of 10%, but that’s no better than many others. There’s been no visible concession to the UK’s alleged ‘special status’.

Nor does it make sense to call our situation a ‘Brexit bonus’. It’s often overlooked, but as it stands the UK is still in line to suffer tariffs from the EU because we’re no longer in the single market. These will do worse damage to our motor industry than Trump’s tariffs.

John Milne speaking with a local stall holder in Horsham's Carfax Market

For her part, Kemi Badenoch has suggested that if the Conservatives had only stayed in power another 5 minutes, then they would have sealed a trade deal with America and none of this would ever have happened. This is just fanciful. In return for a trade deal the US will demand we open up our market to genetically modified foods and chlorine washed chicken. Although Kemi is now apparently relaxed about this, it would be a terrific betrayal of the UK’s farmers, who have worked so hard to set the best agricultural standards in the world.

So what can we do? Actually there is one thing all of us can do in our daily lives. In the face of this challenge we should all buy British whenever we can. There have been campaigns before. But now, choosing local brands is a national necessity. So let’s buy British - or better still, buy Sussex!