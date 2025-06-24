Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Bring back the Eastbourne to London Bridge train service!

Several years ago, Eastbourne lost its direct link to London Bridge Station. It was entirely understandable back then, amid covid, that with a sharp fall in passenger numbers and the threat of a deadly virus to their staff, tough service decisions had to be made.

But here we are, years on, and although much of the world has returned to normality after that terrible time, we are still without our direct service to London Bridge.

And whilst London Victoria works for some, for others this takes them into a station that is on the wrong part of the capital - forcing them onto a packed tube or overcrowded trains when they change en route just to get to work or another destination.

And as a regular commuter from Eastbourne to our capital, I know first hand how annoying this can be.

Speaking with commuters at Eastbourne Station

But it isn’t just about those people leaving Eastbourne to work elsewhere. It’s also about making it easy for folks to visit - and experience our amazing town firsthand.

And while tourists to Brighton can hop on services from stations like St Pancras International, Farringdon, London Bridge and London Victoria - tourists to our town only have one direct route.

This means many potential visitors are missing out.

And this means that local businesses are missing out on additional custom, too.

Missing out on the business of those people not able to enjoy our ice cream parlours, fish and chip shops, Dotto Train and much more!

But there’s a simple solution here - we need that direct line back!

So, I’m launching a campaign to bring back the direct train between Eastbourne and London Bridge!

I’m working alongside the Chamber of Commerce, businesspeople like Dave Cooper MBE and with local train operators as well as the relevant Ministers to make this happen, but we need to make it clear that the people of Eastbourne are behind us - so please be sure to head to my social media pages or josh.org.uk and sign my petition!

Our commuters deserve better.

Our visitors deserve better.

Our businesses deserve better.

Let’s make this happen. I’ll update you as this progresses!