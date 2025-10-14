Political opinion with Kieran Mullan MP: A New Conservative vision for Britain

After the last election, it became clear that the public wanted us to rethink our approach and put forward a serious, practical plan for the future. Last week I attended the Conservative Party Conference, where Kemi set out exactly that, a bold vision to get the economy back on track, restore trust in politics, and support people who work hard and play by the rules.

At the heart of this plan is a new Golden Economic Rule. For every pound saved, at least half will go towards paying down the deficit, while the rest will be used to cut taxes or boost the economy. With debt interest now costing the country 100 billion pounds a year, more than we spend on defence and education combined, it is clear we need a serious plan to get our finances under control. We are the only major party willing to be honest with the public about the state of our finances and take the tough decisions needed. It is a common sense approach: live within our means, but make sure people feel the benefit when the country does well. We also announced plans to cut £23 billion off welfare spending to make sure work always pays and that support goes to those who genuinely need it.

Our plan to scrap stamp duty for people buying their main home is more than a one-off saving. Abolishing stamp duty for primary residences helps at every stage of the homeownership journey. It makes it easier for grandparents to downsize, freeing up larger family homes for the next generation, and helps first-time buyers take their first step on the property ladder. Combined with the new National Insurance rebate, where the first £5,000 paid in a first job can go towards a deposit, young families in our area can have a real chance to buy their own home without being priced out.

People have made it clear they want tougher controls on immigration. I know many feel we did not deliver on this in Government, but we have listened and changed our approach. Britain will leave the European Convention on Human Rights to take back control of our laws. Asylum claims will no longer be accepted from those entering illegally. Immigration tribunals, judicial reviews and legal aid for immigration cases will be ended, and visa sanctions will ensure other countries cooperate on returns. These steps create a stronger, fairer system that secures our borders and ensures the law will be upheld.

On crime and justice, we announced the recruitment of 10,000 extra police officers. Since Labour came to power, police numbers have fallen and antisocial behaviour has risen, something I hear about time and again from local residents and businesses. We will make sure police patrol areas with high crime and triple the use of stop and search in knife crime hotspots. Our focus will be on tackling real crime that harms communities, not wasting taxpayer money on policing tweets.

Supporting local businesses is at the heart of our plans. Over the summer, I ran a pubs campaign and heard firsthand about the challenges local businesses face, from rising costs to squeezed margins. Our proposal to cut business rates for pubs and high street businesses will give thousands of venues, like those I visited in our constituency, a real boost. This means pubs, cafes, shops, and community venues will pay less in business taxes, freeing up money to invest in staff, improve premises, and keep prices fair for customers. Relief will be capped at £110,000 per business, ensuring small and medium-sized businesses benefit most. By lifting this burden, we can help our high streets thrive, support local jobs, and give our communities the vibrant, welcoming centres they deserve.

We have shown we have a plan and the determination to deliver results. These are not just ideas on paper; they are a blueprint for the future, a credible plan rooted in Conservative principles and shaped to deliver results for people across the country.