Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: raising awareness on National HIV Week

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on National HIV Week, World Cancer Day, Devolution and Cats Protection 2025 Competition

It’s National HIV Week. This is a great opportunity for people to get tested and encourage others to do the same, particularly those from groups most affected by HIV, including gay and bisexual men and people of Black African ethnicity. Let’s break the stigma associated with HIV and get tested. Go to https://freetesting.hiv/ to order your free at home kit now. It was also World Cancer Day, I was pleased to meet with LeukaemiaUK, RadiotherapyUK, and Cancer Research UK in Westminster discussing the incredible and life altering work they do and how we can help raise awareness, funds, and support locally.

Chelwood Gate based Cats Protection launched their 2025 competition, and I’d like to encourage as many residents as possible to submit their beloved moggies. There are several categories including family cats, incredible cats, senior cats and more! Submit by midday on Friday 28th February to be in with the chance of winning. With their HQ in my constituency in Haywards Heath, I’ve greatly enjoyed visiting and learning about the incredible work they do and how I can help as MP.

Last week, I was in the Chamber for the Devolution Statement from the Deputy Prime Minister. The decision to abolish County and District Councils and have an elected Mayor has been made by Angela Rayner MP by Labour and agreed for Brighton and Sussex. Were you asked your opinion? No-that’s because Labour didn't give you that option. Taking it further back, Cllr Robert Eggleston, Leader of MSDC, co-signed a letter to the Deputy PM with leaders from Adur, Crawley and Lib-Dem-run Horsham too; saying yes, they’re interested in this devolution. Which they're now saying they're very disappointed by. To be clear, elections aren’t cancelled, they’re postponed. If we want elections, Cllr James MacCleary from Lewes, or indeed my neighbouring MP, Cllr Allison Bennett-both still MPs as well-can therefore give voters a choice, stand down, and go to the polls this May. Devolution will change your relationship with Sussex Councils, but the Conservatives are determined to ensure your voices are heard and I’ll keep you updated as it progresses.