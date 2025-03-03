Political opinion with Mims Davies MP: we must harness second Gatwick runway to our advantage

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages’ Weekly Column discussing Gatwick Airport Expansion, Wales, volunteering, and visiting local constituents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ll be aware the Gatwick Expansion is now firmly on the horizon. Constituents have written to me concerned about an increase in aircraft noise, air pollution, climate change targets and other environmental issues. Getting the best out of this likely second runway, under this Labour government, is imperative alongside the mitigations needed for our community. I appreciate and agree there are valid concerns about the current proposal, and we must do everything to harness it to our advantage. I’ll work tirelessly to get the best outcomes ensuring local communities benefit and our lives are enriched with local job opportunities, environmental safeguards, better facilities and travel experiences.

It was an honour to respond to the St David’s Day and Welsh affairs debate on behalf of His Majesty’s loyal Opposition, especially after enjoying the incredible food at the Welsh Food and Drink Showcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a recent visit to East Grinstead, I met with constituents and the excellent Caravan and Motorhome Club. The club is also vital to Wales too as it runs many campsites, offering many jobs and opportunities here and across the nation.

Mims Davies MP

I was pleased to organise another of my pop-up local Supermarket Surgeries in Tesco, Uckfield during February recess, joined by local District Councillor & Farmer, Michael Lunn. Residents raised issues including planning, devolution, access to doctors and pressures of housing development on local infrastructure. I then headed to the Pamper Lounge, visited the Food Bank with the Uckfield Mayor, met with Uckfield Chamber of Commerce Director, Ian Noble. Finally, we discussed, with Wealden Line BLM2 Group, rail connections and Brighton Mainline two - crucial to improvements - along with better roads, particularly if the Gatwick go ahead is fully confirmed by this Labour Government.

I was pleased to join the lovely St John Ambulance team in East Grinstead for my first aid refresher course. Have you thought about volunteering? This amazing team could connect you with other volunteers, build lasting friendships while being fully supported. Thank you to this brilliant team for all they do and the training they give so we can all step up in emergencies.