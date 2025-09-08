Political opinion with Mims Davies: Nobody should live in fear in our community

Mims Davies MP's Weekly Column on immigration and Copthorne Hotel, Imberhorne School Fundraiser, Maternity Services, upcoming 'Meet Mims' events

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immigration is a huge concern to residents, particularly in Copthorne. I visited the Copthorne Hotel on the 28th August raising residents’ concerns and queries, and assessed the situation on the ground. This visit was requested back in Spring, and I’m grateful to the Home Office for finally pulling it together, albeit after months of chasing. On that visit, they apologised and acknowledged this, despite my repeated requests as the constituency MP it has taken far too long to and was frankly unacceptable. I directly raised issues and questions ranging from public safety, especially of women and girls, to the reported illegal working, financial costs to the local authority, housing, schools, access to health services and extra social and sporting activities. I recognise the ongoing strong feelings and upset around this matter. Nobody should live in fear in our community, and we should expect peace and harmony on our streets. I’ll continue to act on local feedback, so it is dealt meaning protests and upset are a thing of the past. Full details are here- https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/mims-davies-mp-statement-copthorne-hotel and I will keep you updated.

I was shocked to hear Imberhorne School in East Grinstead have suffered a deep blow to their transport with two of their minibuses being stolen. CCTV footage has been shared with the police who are investigating. Meanwhile they’re fundraising for a much-needed replacement. I’m sharing this urgent appeal in case you haven't already heard this about awful incident that happened at this local school, and if you are able to donate even a small amount to help them achieve their fundraising goal of £35k viahttps://www.gofundme.com/f/imberhorne-school-minibus-fundraiser

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Shadow Secretary of State for Women, I spoke in the Chamber and raised concerns over maternity services in the UK. Once again, this Labour Government have failed women and girls through their inaction and blinkered mindset on safety in their communities and their slow action. Over a year on, a so-called rapid inquiry only has a chair with no experience in maternity services and an expectation to fix this national scandal by the end of the year. This is asking too much of one woman to support many women across the country. I asked the Minister how they will address ongoing and widespread concerns, which we have heard again in the Chamber, react to the existing evidence, and stop the belief that women are being failed by this Government. I do know of the experiences of mothers locally that have been poor, and we need our midwives to be better supported as too many families are affected and I want the women’s health strategy we committed to landed by this new Government.

Mims Davies MP with the East Grinstead Meridian Rotary Club

My local ‘Meet Mims’ events continue-the most recent back in Uckfield again ensuring I’m accessible to residents reflecting local concerns economy, cost of living, healthcare, crime, immigration and defence after regular correspondence from on these. Further events are in Pease Pottage, Copthorne and East Grinstead before the end of the year – https://www.mimsdavies.org.uk/news/upcoming-mims-davies-mp-events