Political opinion with Nus Ghani MP: April update

At last, spring has arrived to Sussex Weald! I hope that you have been enjoying the colourful blooms that have been decorating our beautiful countryside. After a long winter, spring is the time to embrace the outdoors again for a bit of daily exercise or to spend time with friends and family.

We are incredibly lucky to have so many fantastic outdoor spaces on our doorstep, including Bewl Water reservoir near Wadhurst, the Ashdown Forest near Crowborough, and the Cuckoo trail connecting Hailsham with Horam and Heathfield. I am pleased that the Cuckoo trail has been undergoing some improvements over the past few months including new picnic area and signage, and that the construction of a new hub is underway in Horam, to provide a resting area, toilets and refreshments.

Yet so often, our enjoyment of the outdoors is limited by the litter that blights our countryside. I recognise that littering is an issue of concern for many local residents. Looking after our environment is one of the most important issues of this generation and it remains one of my top priorities.

I know that there are many wonderful local groups including Brighter Crowborough and Brighter Heathfield and I’m grateful to all the volunteers who give up their time in order to pick up litter and help keep our streets, waterways and natural habitats clean. I have volunteered with Brighter Crowborough in the past and I continue working with our local authorities including Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council as well as Ashdown Forest CEO and Conservators to ensure we protect and maintain our countryside for generations to come.

Nusrat Ghani MP

I have been proudly supporting the Great British Spring Clean, which is an annual event organised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. It is the UK’s largest mass-action environmental campaign, bringing together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference and help keep their local environment clean. The Great British Spring Clean has returned this year on 21 March and I hope that more individuals and groups will be inspired to take part and help ensure that we have a healthy and clean environment for the benefit of all.