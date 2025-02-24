Political opinion with Peter Lamb MP: This is our fight, and we must win

By Peter Lam
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 07:09 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:40 BST

I write from an air raid shelter in Kyiv, on the eve of the third anniversary of the war.

I have heard sirens in movies many times, I never thought one would send me running for safety.

I am part of the official UK delegation to the Yalta European Strategy conference. These conferences have been running since before the conflict began in 2014 and yet, in all that time, the Russians have never fired upon Kyiv during the conference before, knowing European parliamentarians would be in the capital. Instead, last night, as we travelled into the city, Ukraine underwent their heaviest air strikes of the war so far. This is not a coincidence. Something has changed.

In Moscow they have been openly boasting that they have won. Nothing has changed on the frontlines, but they believe the United States has made it clear to them that they can do what they want in Europe and America will not act. Reportedly, this includes bombing London.

Visiting Lviv's Town HallVisiting Lviv's Town Hall
Sixteen British MPs, of different parties but united in our support for Ukraine, are in this shelter because Putin does not fear a Europe without American support. If he does not fear attacking us here, he does not fear attacking us anywhere.

Do not doubt in any way that this is our fight, that Russian aggression will not end in Ukraine, and any subsequent conflict will involve a NATO country. The UK and France will honour our treaty obligations, regardless of what America chooses to do, bringing nuclear powers into open conflict. This is the way the world ends. Avoiding that tomorrow is worth any price today.

That means ensuring Ukraine receives the support the need to win, and a victory here is certainly possible, ignore the Russian disinformation. It means European states must be prepared to collectively step into the gap the Americans are now leaving.

Europe is many times more powerful than Russia, but we are disunited, afflicted with a populist fifth column, and yet to accept the sacrifices necessary to regain our former defensive power. These are luxuries we can no longer afford.

