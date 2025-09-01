Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Back to school – and to Parliament!

It has truly been a glorious summer in the constituency! I have really enjoyed meeting with so many local businesses, organisations, and residents.

With schools returning this week, we are introducing 30 hours of government-funded childcare a week, saving working parents up to £7,500 a year.

Locally, I’m delighted that after I worked with the school to push West Sussex County Council to provide long-promised funding, £8.6 million has finally been allocated to Homefield Primary School for new classrooms and facilities, including a SEND centre, benefiting pupils, staff and parents. The much-needed new facilities should be ready for September 2027.

In the last week of summer recess in the constituency, I met with the Environment Agency on Shoreham Beach to discuss their work testing bathing waters (Shoreham Beach rating: Excellent!). The EA also came to a meeting with Shoreham Sailing Club I organised to tackle the erosion taking place. Alongside the relevant authorities, I also met with local residents concerned about oyster collecting taking place on the beach.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, at Chippingdale Cricket Club.

It was wonderful to pop into Brooklands Café to chat with the lovely owners, David and Alyssa, as well as holding my regular advice surgery for residents in Lancing.

Finally, it was a pleasure to visit Chippingdale Cricket Club in Worthing to chat about their facilities and plans for the future.

Parliament has now returned and I’m looking forward to getting straight back to work delivering the Government’s Plan for Change.