Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Chatting SEND reform over coffee
I was also pleased to see the Prime Minister make clear that this country and our flag belong to all of us – and set out a plan to make a Britain built for all, with a growing economy, modernised public services and people feeling better off.
I returned from Liverpool to Lancing, where I held a coffee morning to speak with parents and carers about local special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision. Thank you to every resident and organisation who attended and shared their thoughts, which will now be passed on to the Department for Education as the Government considers how to improve the system.
Autumn has officially arrived, so it was lovely to attend the Harvest Festival service at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach and enjoy a delicious lunch afterwards – as well as to brave the wind to chat with residents on their doorsteps in Broadwater.
I also popped into Lancing Parish Hall to view the Lancing Art & Craft Club’s annual exhibition and the talent of artists in our area was clear to see!