Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: £150bn of investment in the UK

I'm pleased to have been appointed as a Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), to support the brilliant ministerial team – including on the Government’s work to transform the water industry, which particularly matters to us as a coastal community.

International relations have been the theme of the week, with the Prime Minister securing £150bn of investment into the UK as part of the US state visit, which will create 7,600 good jobs.

Alongside international partners, the UK recognised the State of Palestine, aiming to protect the two-state solution Israelis and Palestinians alike desperately need to secure peace in the region.

In Parliament, I raised concerns about West Sussex County Council’s failure to implement a safe cycle path on the A259 between Shoreham and Brighton with the Minister for Local Transport, after working with Shoreham-By-Cycle.

Locally, it was great to meet with volunteers at UKHarvest’s Community Food Hub in Worthing, which aims to reduce food waste and support families, and to meet with local businesses at Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce’s Better Business Show. I also knocked doors in Shoreham to collect casework from residents.

On Friday 3rd October, I will be holding a coffee morning in Lancing for parents and carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to share their experiences with me and seek support. Please email to book: [email protected]

Parliament is now in recess, so I’m enjoying spending time out of Westminster and in the constituency before heading to Liverpool for Labour Party Conference!